Stash Lab Technologies

12" Wrap and Rake Beaker Glass Water Pipe

About this product

Highlights:

- Inside-cut 18.8 mm. > 14.5 mm. diffused removable downstem
- Pipe Height: 12 in. or 30 centimeters
- Handmade in Savannah, Georgia
- Beautiful smokey grey colored glass
- 3-pinch ice catcher
- Beaker base
- Made for dry herbs
- Highest quality materials
- Thick glass
- Classy water pipe with smoky motif!

- This handmade, wrap and rake, 12" glass water pipe has a classy look and feel to it. Simple, yet elegant, a smokey colored motif is accentuated along the top and bottom of this piece. Loaded with a removable glass downstem, it is one of the smoothest pieces on the market.

- A 3-pinch ice catcher sits at the bottom of the elongated straight neck so you can use multiple ice cubes to cool your smoke to the desired degree.
