- Inside-cut 18.8 mm. > 14.5 mm. diffused removable downstem

- Pipe Height: 12 in. or 30 centimeters

- Handmade in Savannah, Georgia

- Beautiful smokey grey colored glass

- 3-pinch ice catcher

- Beaker base

- Made for dry herbs

- Highest quality materials

- Thick glass

- Classy water pipe with smoky motif!



- This handmade, wrap and rake, 12" glass water pipe has a classy look and feel to it. Simple, yet elegant, a smokey colored motif is accentuated along the top and bottom of this piece. Loaded with a removable glass downstem, it is one of the smoothest pieces on the market.



- A 3-pinch ice catcher sits at the bottom of the elongated straight neck so you can use multiple ice cubes to cool your smoke to the desired degree.