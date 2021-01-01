Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 12 inches
- Diameter: 2 inches base
- Clear glass beaker bong
- Funnel style deep bowl with pinch handle
- Grommet style joint with 2 inches long slide
- Three zig-zag horn accents on the neck
- Beaker base
- Flared mouthpiece
- Fixed downstem
- Scientific glass
- Thick glass
- Rubber grommet
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!