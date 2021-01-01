Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 12.5 inches
- LV pattern glass
- Beaker
- Ice catcher
- 45 degrees joint
- Removable downstem
- 5" Base diameter and 6mm thick glass
- 14mm joint
- American glass
- Matching colored glass
- Choice of color
- Height: 12.5 inches
- LV pattern glass
- Beaker
- Ice catcher
- 45 degrees joint
- Removable downstem
- 5" Base diameter and 6mm thick glass
- 14mm joint
- American glass
- Matching colored glass
- Choice of color
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!