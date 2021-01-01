Loading…
Stash Lab Technologies

12mm Grav Concentrate Taster Bat

- Length: 3 inches
- For use with concentrates
- Quartz dish
- Made in the USA
- High-quality borosilicate glass
- Available in multiple colors
- Scientific glass
- Colored glass
- Discrete & portable
- Cost-effective, durable, highly convenient
- Grav decal on every piece
- Handheld
- Branded Glass

* Available in assorted colors chosen at random at time of shipping. Requests honored only if available.
