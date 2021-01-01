About this product

Highlights:



- Mini handheld piece

- Travel-ready

- Marble piece prevents the pipe from rolling

- Thick glass

- Sleek Grav Labs logo

- Clear glass

- Colored glass

- Choose from assorted colors



* Decal colors may vary, glass color is guaranteed.



Simple to use and super portable, the Grav Labs taster chillum is your go-to travel pipe. This piece is an economical choice that doesn't compromise on quality. Conveniently designed with a glass marble for stabilizing the pipe on flat surfaces. Choose from a wide variety of colors!