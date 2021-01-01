Loading…
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

13" Silicone Beaker Bong

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 13 inches
- Joint size: 14mm female
- 45 degrees joint
- Melting point over 1200°F
- Dishwasher safe
- Food grade silicone
- Beaker
- Flared mouthpiece
- Removable downstem
- Choice of color
