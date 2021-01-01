Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 14 inches
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- Decal colors vary
- 3.5 inches downstem
- Doughnut style ice catcher
- Clear glass
- Flared mouthpiece
- Removable downstem
- 45 degree joint
- Beaker base
- Scientific glass
- Thick glass
