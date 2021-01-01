About this product

- Joint Size: 14.5 mm. female joint

- Pipe Height: 14 in. or 36 centimeters

- Handmade in Toluca Lake, California

- Uses 14mm male bowl (included)

- Includes removable 3.5 in. diffused downstem

- Male flower slide included

- Clear glass

- 3-pinch ice catcher

- Branded glass

- Beaker base

- Double showerhead percolator

- Made for dry herbs

- Made of thick borosilicate glass

- Worked glass

- A classic beaker bottom water pipe hand blown in the USA!



- This 38mm thick, handmade, towering 14" glass water pipe is one of the smoothest pieces on the market. Packed with an 18mm diffused downstem and a double tree showerhead perc, this filtration system will take out all the harshness and residues from smoke. Additionally, a 3-pinch ice catcher sits at the bottom of the elongated straight neck so you can use multiple ice cubes to cool your smoke to the desired degree.



- These super awesome pipes are practical and affordable. They're tall enough to allow the smoke to be plenty cool before it reaches your mouth.The dual perculators have diffused tree stems that create smaller air bubbles better filtering the smoke.