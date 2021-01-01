Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 14 inches
- Joint size: 14 mm
- Female joint
- 4.5 inches diameter stand
- Circle disc percolator
- Dual percolator
- Includes matching bowl with male joint
- American glass
- Clear glass
- Dewar's joint
- 90 degree joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Honeycomb perc
- Themed glass
- Thick glass
- Worked glass
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!