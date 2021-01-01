Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

14" Flagship Kraken Bong

Buy Here

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 14 inches
- Joint size: 14 mm
- Female joint
- 4.5 inches diameter stand
- Circle disc percolator
- Dual percolator
- Includes matching bowl with male joint
- American glass
- Clear glass
- Dewar's joint
- 90 degree joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Honeycomb perc
- Themed glass
- Thick glass
- Worked glass
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!