Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

14" Large Tornado Cyclone Water Pipe

- Height: 14 inches
- Joint size: 18mm female
- Base: 5 inches
- Thick glass
- Scientific glass
- Glass water pipe
- Straight neck
- Tornado turbine disc percolator
- Can chamber
- Clear glass
- Dewar's joint
- Flared mouthpiece
