Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 14 inches
- Joint size: 18mm female
- Base: 5 inches
- Thick glass
- Scientific glass
- Glass water pipe
- Straight neck
- Tornado turbine disc percolator
- Can chamber
- Clear glass
- Dewar's joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Height: 14 inches
- Joint size: 18mm female
- Base: 5 inches
- Thick glass
- Scientific glass
- Glass water pipe
- Straight neck
- Tornado turbine disc percolator
- Can chamber
- Clear glass
- Dewar's joint
- Flared mouthpiece
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!