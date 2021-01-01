About this product

Highlights



- 45 degree joint

- Scientific glass

- Black UPC decal and California Handmade decal on base

- Diffused downstem

- Clear glass

- Removable downstem

- Branded glass

- Straight neck

- Uses 14mm male bowl

- Deep bowl for full draws

- Handmade in California

- Thick glass



Description:



This freestanding, handmade, 14" glass water pipe is among the highest quality pieces in our catalog. Made with 38mm diameter tubing, 14mm fitting, and 14mm to 14mm diffused downstem and ice-pinch.



These super awesome pipes are practical and affordable. They're tall enough to allow the smoke to be plenty cool before it reaches your mouth. The ice-pinch / ice-catch allows you to add ice for further cooling of the smoke.



These pipes are proudly handmade in Los Angeles.