About this product
Highlights:
- Joint size : 1.5 inches
- Height : 14/18 mm female
- DankStop Accessory
- Holds Bowl When Not In Use
- Base Width: 2 Inches
- Choice Of Joint Size
- Holds Corresponding Male Bowls
- Clear Glass
- 14 mm Joint
- 18 mm Joint
- Female Joint
- Joint size : 1.5 inches
- Height : 14/18 mm female
- DankStop Accessory
- Holds Bowl When Not In Use
- Base Width: 2 Inches
- Choice Of Joint Size
- Holds Corresponding Male Bowls
- Clear Glass
- 14 mm Joint
- 18 mm Joint
- Female Joint
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!