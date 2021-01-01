Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 15 inches
- Diameter: 4.5 inches base
- Joint size: 18mm
- Male joint
- The Rocktapus" dab rig
- Black colored glass accents
- Clear glass
- Cross perc
- Flared lip mouthpiece
- Scientific glass
- Slitted rocketship perc
- Thick glass construction
- Colored glass
- 90 degree joint
- Polished joint
- Thick glass
