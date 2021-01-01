Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

15" Triple Honeycomb Perc Water Pipe

Buy Here

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 15 inches
- Joint Size: 18mm female
- Triple honeycomb perc design
- Clear glass
- Color accents
- Flared base and mouthpiece
- Scientific glass
- Thick glass
- Can chamber
- Bent neck
- Colored glass
- 90° joint
- Choice of color
- Made for dry herbs
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!