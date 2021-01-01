Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 15 inches
- Joint Size: 18mm female
- Triple honeycomb perc design
- Clear glass
- Color accents
- Flared base and mouthpiece
- Scientific glass
- Thick glass
- Can chamber
- Bent neck
- Colored glass
- 90° joint
- Choice of color
- Made for dry herbs
