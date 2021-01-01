Loading…
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

16" Beaker Bong with Removable Downstem

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 16 inches
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Ice catcher
- 45 degree joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Removable downstem
- 14mm funnel bowl included
- Black lipped mouthpiece
- Colored glass accents on lip and Bbase
- Beaker tube water pipe
- Reinforced joints
- Scientific clear glass
- Thick glass
