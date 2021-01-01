Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- 16 inch height
- Removable downstem
- 14mm funnel bowl
- Strong percolation
- Thick borosilicate glass
- Clear glass with black Grav decal
- Made in Austin, Texas
- The 16 inch big brother!
- This beaker glass water pipe is a beast. Standing over a foot tall, its loaded with extra thick borosilicate glass. Designed with a raised ice restriction to prevent splash. The Grav sleek black decal and innovative scientific glass combine to create a high quality product with a badass look.
