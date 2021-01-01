Loading…
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

16" Coil Perc Beaker with Removable Downstem

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 16 inches
- Width: 4.25 inches base
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- Nucleus bong
- Coil perc
- 14mm male bowl
- 18mm to 14mm downstem
- Beaker
- Colored glass
- Dome splashguard
- Ice catcher
- Flared mouthpiece
- Removable downstem
