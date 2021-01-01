Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 16 inches
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- Three-pinch Ice catcher design
- Two chamber 8-arm tree perc construction
- Straight Tube
- Clear Glass
- Colored Glass
- 45 degree joint
- Flared Mouthpiece
- Removable Downstem
- Scientific Glass
- Thick Glass
