Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

16" Flared Straight Tube Bong

Buy Here

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 16 inches
- Joint size: 14mm
- Straight tube
- Female joint
- 45 degrees joint
- Ice catcher
- Flared mouthpiece
- Removable downstem
- Thick glass
- Scientific glass
- Keck clip included
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!