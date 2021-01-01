Stash Lab Technologies
- Height: 17 inches
- Base width: 5 inches
- 8-arm tree perculator
- Ice catcher
- Thick glass
- 5 inches long
- 18mm to 14mm diffused downstem
- Beaker base
- Includes 14mm male bowl
