Stash Lab Technologies

17" Double Honeycomb to Tree Perc Water Pipe

Highlights:

- Height: 17 inches
- Joint size: 18mm
- Female joint
- 6 Arm tree perc
- Clear scientific glass
- Double honeycomb perc
- Glass water pipe
- Thick borosilicate glass
- Clear glass
- Dewar's joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Thick glass
