Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 18 inches
- Joint size: 18mm
- Female Joint
- 18mm male bowl
- Removable glycerin coil
- Keck Clip
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Thick glass
- Sprinkler perc
- Inline perc
- Condenser coil
- Flared mouthpiece
- Dewar's joint
- 90 degree joint
- Deep bowl
- Choice of accent colors
