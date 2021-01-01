Loading…
Stash Lab Technologies

18" LV Pattern Water Pipe

- Height: 18 inches
- Joint size: 14mm
- Glass water pipe
- 5.5 inches base
- Female joint
- Removable diffused downstem
- Colored glass
- Sandblasted LV pattern
- Thick glass
- Ice catcher
- Ice pinch
- 45 degrees joint
- Choice of color
