Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 10 inches
- Joint size: 14mm female
- 14mm male bowl included
- Showerhead perc
- Circ perc
- Fab egg
- Flared mouthpiece
- Wide flared base
- Bent neck
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Swiss perc
- Scientific glass
- Thick glass
- Choice of color
- Height: 10 inches
- Joint size: 14mm female
- 14mm male bowl included
- Showerhead perc
- Circ perc
- Fab egg
- Flared mouthpiece
- Wide flared base
- Bent neck
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Swiss perc
- Scientific glass
- Thick glass
- Choice of color
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!