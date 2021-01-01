Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 22 inches
- Width: 5 inches base
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- Color accents
- 18mm to 14mm downstem
- 14mm male bowl
- Disc perc
- Removable downstem
- Tree perc
- Dome splashguard
- Ice catcher
- Flared mouthpiece
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- 45 degree joint
- Deep bowl
- Beaker
- Thick glass
