Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Joint size: 14/ 18mm male
- Diameter: 2.5 inches base
- Male joint
- Ashcatcher
- 45 degree angled joint
- Scientific glass
- Wide ghamber
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- 11 arm tree perc
- Fits female jointed water pipes
- Available in 14mm or 18mm
- Choice of color
- Joint size: 14/ 18mm male
- Diameter: 2.5 inches base
- Male joint
- Ashcatcher
- 45 degree angled joint
- Scientific glass
- Wide ghamber
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- 11 arm tree perc
- Fits female jointed water pipes
- Available in 14mm or 18mm
- Choice of color
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!