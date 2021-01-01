Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Joint size: 14/ 18mm
- Female joint
- Male joint
- Banger nail
- Domeless quartz nail
- Extends the life of your rig
- Fits 14mm and 18mm joint
- High quality quartz
- Slitted dish for increased air circulation
- Thick glass
- Choice of gender
