Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
Height: 4 inches
Small: Fits bats under 2.75"
Large: Fits bats under 3.75"
Container for one hitter and dry herbs
Magnetic swivel lid
Wooden dugout
Magnetic poker (Included)
Choose your preferred wood type and size
Height: 4 inches
Small: Fits bats under 2.75"
Large: Fits bats under 3.75"
Container for one hitter and dry herbs
Magnetic swivel lid
Wooden dugout
Magnetic poker (Included)
Choose your preferred wood type and size
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!