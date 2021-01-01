Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

3" Maria Ring Sherlock Pipe

Buy Here

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 3 inches
- Raised glass marbles
- Side carb hole
- Flat mouthpiece
- Glass feet
- Colored glass
- Deep bowl
- Maria rings
- Bent neck
- Choice of base color
- Choice of accent color
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!