About this product
Highlights:
- Length: 3.25 Inches
- Battery
- Choice Of Color
- USB Charger
- 280mAh AutoDraw Battery
- LED Lighting
- Fits 510 Thread Cartridges
- Designed And Developed In The USA
- Vape Pen
- Fixed Temperature
- Vape Kit
- Length: 3.25 Inches
- Battery
- Choice Of Color
- USB Charger
- 280mAh AutoDraw Battery
- LED Lighting
- Fits 510 Thread Cartridges
- Designed And Developed In The USA
- Vape Pen
- Fixed Temperature
- Vape Kit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!