DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

3.5" Mini Monster Sherlock Pipe

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 3.5 inches
- Glass buttons vary
- Side carb hole
- Glass feet
- Green horns
- Fritted coloring
- Thick glass
- Worked glass
- Deep bowl
- Bent neck
- Colored glass
- Choice of color
