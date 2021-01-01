Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 3.5 inches
- Glass buttons vary
- Side carb hole
- Glass feet
- Green horns
- Fritted coloring
- Thick glass
- Worked glass
- Deep bowl
- Bent neck
- Colored glass
- Choice of color
