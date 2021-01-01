Loading…
Stash Lab Technologies

3.5" Teardrop Black Frit Body Glass Pipe- Rasta Cane

A unique twist on a classic spoon, this pint-sized pipe fits comfortably in any rasta-man’s hand. At just 3.5”, this little guy still packs a heavy hit. Crafted by Glassheads in Savannah, Georgia.

- 3.5 inch mini pipe
- Colored Glass
- Made for dry herbs
- Deep bowl for full draws
- Worked glass
- Intricate black frit design
- Handmade in the USA
- Unmarked glass
- Thick glass
- Portable- carry it anywhere!
