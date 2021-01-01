About this product

Elevate your smoking status with the updated cloud white glass spoon pipe. This Jane West/ Grav Labs collaborative piece is a contemporary take on a classic design. The pipe features a carb hole on its left side, large rounded bowl for deep draws, and an inverted mouthpiece for easy draws.



Infused opaque white glass defines the pipe's appeal. Made of premium quality borosilicate glass, the dry pipe is 4 inches long, conveniently sized for all occasions.



Highlights:



- Length: 4 inches

- 16 x 2.5 mm borosilicate glass tubing

- Inverted cone mouthpiece

- Deep rounded bowl

- Carb hole on left side

- Ergonomic grip

- Sleek white Jane West decal

- Designed by Jane West, made by Grav Labs



About Jane West:

Jane West’s eponymous cannabis-focused lifestyle brand is designed to make the plant’s incredible benefits accessible to everyday women.



Led by the high-profile personality behind Edible Events and Women Grow, Jane West continues to shift the cannabis paradigm with a curated collection of thoughtfully designed accessories, home goods, brand collaborations, and lifestyle content that elevate the user experience.