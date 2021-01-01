About this product

Knowledge is power, and power is ripping the one and only double bowl owl spoon! This handpipe comes from our friends at Glassheads and is made with the highest quality borosilicate glass. Choose from your choice of 3 unique color styles all finished with an intricate rake pattern. The double bowls allow for extra large draws. Dedicated to animal lovers, this glass piece is sure to be a hoot!



Highlights:



- Length: 4 inches

- Two bowls for dry herb

- Colorful owl themed pipe

- Multi-color rake pattern

- Made in the USA

- 3 unique color options

- High quality worked glass

- Thick borosilicate glass

- Carb on left side

- Portable pipe

- Intricate details and color