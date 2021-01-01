About this product

Highlights:



- Length: 4 inches

- Crustacean claw themed

- Colored glass

- Handmade

- High quality worked glass

- Wrap and rake spoon

- Thick borosilicate glass

- Portable pipe

- Made for dry herbs

- Spiky marble details



The creature from the deep handpipe!



Your friends won't be able to keep their claws off of your brand new glass piece. This crustacean claw themed pipe is among the most unique creations ever made by Glassheads. Featuring thick borosilicate glass and profoundly defined by the wrap and rake style, this handpipe is a true standout. Conveniently portable at a modest 4", you can take this creature out anytime you need it!