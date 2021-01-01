Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Length: 4 inches
- 25mm glass tubing
- Sandblasted finish creates a matte look and feel
- Inverted mouthpiece catches ash
- Side carb hole
- Frosted glass
- Colored glass
- Mini
- Deep bowl
- Thick glass
- Texture changes with touch
- Choice of color
- Length: 4 inches
- 25mm glass tubing
- Sandblasted finish creates a matte look and feel
- Inverted mouthpiece catches ash
- Side carb hole
- Frosted glass
- Colored glass
- Mini
- Deep bowl
- Thick glass
- Texture changes with touch
- Choice of color
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!