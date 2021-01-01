Loading…
4" Grav Sandblasted Glass Spoon

About this product

Highlights:

- Length: 4 inches
- 25mm glass tubing
- Sandblasted finish creates a matte look and feel
- Inverted mouthpiece catches ash
- Side carb hole
- Frosted glass
- Colored glass
- Mini
- Deep bowl
- Thick glass
- Texture changes with touch
- Choice of color
