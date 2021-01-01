Loading…
Stash Lab Technologies

4" Lapis Lazuli Quartz Stone Pipe

About this product

Highlights:

- Length: 4 inches
- Width: 1 inch
- Spoon pipe
- Resembles lapis lazuli stone
- Smooth feel
- Downstem and joint drilled in
- Detachable mesh bowl
- Blue and grey coloring
- Symbol of wisdom and truth
