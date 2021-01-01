About this product

Elevate your smoking status with the newest mint green glass hand pipe. This Jane West/ Grav Labs collaborative piece is a contemporary take on a classic design. The spoon features a carb hole on its left side, a large rounded bowl, and an inverted mouthpiece for deep/clean draws.



Full mint green colored glass defines the pipe's exterior. Made of premium quality borosilicate glass, this dry pipe is 4 inches long, conveniently sized for all occasions.



Highlights:



- Length: 4 inches

- 16 x 2.5 mm borosilicate glass tubing

- Inverted cone mouthpiece

- Deep rounded bowl

- Carb hole on left side

- Ergonomic grip

- Sleek white Jane West decal

- Designed by Jane West, made by Grav Labs



About Jane West:

Jane West’s eponymous cannabis-focused lifestyle brand is designed to make the plant’s incredible benefits accessible to everyday women.



Led by the high-profile personality behind Edible Events and Women Grow, Jane West continues to shift the cannabis paradigm with a curated collection of thoughtfully designed accessories, home goods, brand collaborations, and lifestyle content that elevate the user experience.