Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 4 inches
- Joint size: 10mm female
- Base Width: 2 inches
- Fits in your pocket
- Beaker
- Mini
- Clear glass
- Fixed downstem
- Thick glass
- 45 Degrees joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Height: 4 inches
- Joint size: 10mm female
- Base Width: 2 inches
- Fits in your pocket
- Beaker
- Mini
- Clear glass
- Fixed downstem
- Thick glass
- 45 Degrees joint
- Flared mouthpiece
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!