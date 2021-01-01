Loading…
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

4" "Super Nano Beaker" Dab Rig

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 4 inches
- Joint size: 10mm female
- Base Width: 2 inches
- Fits in your pocket
- Beaker
- Mini
- Clear glass
- Fixed downstem
- Thick glass
- 45 Degrees joint
- Flared mouthpiece
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!