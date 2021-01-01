Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Tactical toker accessory
- Lanyard with strong clasp
- Perfect for a pendant pipe
- Perfect for a mouth piece
- Perfect for keys
- Choose your color
- A must have for festival goers
- Tactical toker accessory
- Lanyard with strong clasp
- Perfect for a pendant pipe
- Perfect for a mouth piece
- Perfect for keys
- Choose your color
- A must have for festival goers
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!