Highlights:
-Heights: 4 inches
-Small: Fits Bats Under 2.75"
-Large: Fits Bats Under 3.75"
-Container
-Choose Your Preferred Wood Type And Size
-Branded W/ Official Logo
-Container For One-Hitter And Dry Herbs
-Magnetic Poker (Included)
-Magnetic Swivel Lid
-One-Hitter NOT Included
-Pairs Perfectly Wood Taster Bats
-Wooden Dugout
