Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

45˚ 8-Arm Tree Perc Ashcatcher

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 4.5 inches
- Width: 1.5 inches base
- Joint size: 14/18 mm
- Male joint
- 45 degree angled joint
- Fits female jointed water pipes
- Inset honeycomb percolator
- Scientific glass
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Honeycomb perc
- Choice of color
