Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 5 inches
- Width: 2 inches base
- Joint size: 14/18 mm
- Male joint
- Ashcatcher
- Clear glass
- Matrix perc
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- 45 degree joint
- Scientific glass
- Height: 5 inches
- Width: 2 inches base
- Joint size: 14/18 mm
- Male joint
- Ashcatcher
- Clear glass
- Matrix perc
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- 45 degree joint
- Scientific glass
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!