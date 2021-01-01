Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
- Highlights:
- Height: 4.5 inches
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- Grav labs bubbler
- Bowl attachment
- Bubbler attachment
- Clear glass
- Freezable glycerin mouthpiece
- Keck clip included
- Nectar collector attachment
- Scientific glass
- Removable mouthpiece
- Fixed downstem
- Thick glass
- Condenser coil
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!