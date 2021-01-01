Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

4.5" Chiller Multi Kit

Buy Here

About this product

- Highlights:

- Height: 4.5 inches
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- Grav labs bubbler
- Bowl attachment
- Bubbler attachment
- Clear glass
- Freezable glycerin mouthpiece
- Keck clip included
- Nectar collector attachment
- Scientific glass
- Removable mouthpiece
- Fixed downstem
- Thick glass
- Condenser coil
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!