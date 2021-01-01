Loading…
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

45˚ Joint "Phoenix" Ashcatcher w/ Removable Top

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 6 inches
- Joint size: 14/ 18mm male
- Diameter: 1.5 inches
- Ashcatcher
- 45 degree angle joint
- Scientific glass construction
- Clear glass
- Removable 29mm joint top for ice chamber
- Bowl available In 14mm and 18mm
