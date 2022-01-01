About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 4.5 Inches
- Concentrate Vaporizer
- 1100mAh Battery
- Held Together By Magnets
- Built-In Wax Container
- Multi-Layered Ceramic Atomizer
- Choice Of Color
- Includes Micro USB Charger
- Direct Draw Vaporizer
- Analog Vaporizer
- Portable Vaporizer
- Fixed Temperature
- Vape Pen
No product reviews
