About this product

The preferred portable travel piece, Marley Natural has placed their mark on the one-hitter pipe. A subtle gold stripe compliments this subtle taster. Made from the highest quality smoked borosilicate glass, this pipe is a great travel companion!



Highlights:



- Dimensions: 4.53" L x 3.15" W x 2.56" D

- High-quality borosilicate glass

- Ash catch

- Sleek design smoked glass

- Large volume for multiple draws

- Travel-ready

- Discreet

- Simple cleaning instructions provided

- Heat-resistant glass



Cleaning Directions:



Place glass components in a plastic bag containing 8 oz. of 91% isopropyl alcohol and 2 oz. of table salt. Shake vigorously for approximately 2 minutes. A quick pass with a nylon brush will loosen any remaining residue. Rinse in warm water.