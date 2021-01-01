Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

4.5" Smoked Glass Taster

Buy Here

About this product

The preferred portable travel piece, Marley Natural has placed their mark on the one-hitter pipe. A subtle gold stripe compliments this subtle taster. Made from the highest quality smoked borosilicate glass, this pipe is a great travel companion!

Highlights:

- Dimensions: 4.53" L x 3.15" W x 2.56" D
- High-quality borosilicate glass
- Ash catch
- Sleek design smoked glass
- Large volume for multiple draws
- Travel-ready
- Discreet
- Simple cleaning instructions provided
- Heat-resistant glass

Cleaning Directions:

Place glass components in a plastic bag containing 8 oz. of 91% isopropyl alcohol and 2 oz. of table salt. Shake vigorously for approximately 2 minutes. A quick pass with a nylon brush will loosen any remaining residue. Rinse in warm water.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!