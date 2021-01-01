Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Rolling papers
- 100% Natural and 100% vegetarian
- 100% Natural arabic gum
- 32 Leaves per pack
- Eco-friendly vegetable inks
- GM free
- Made flax plant fibers
- OCB rolling papers
- Recycled packaging
- Xpert tobacco papers
- 3-Pack includes filter tips
- Filter tip
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!