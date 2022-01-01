About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 5 inches
- Concentrate Vaporizer
- Choice Of Color
- Removable Coil
- Paired Off Quad Coils
- Massive Hits
- Functional Coil Caps
- 1300mAh Battery
- Coil Resistance: .8ohm
- Variable Voltage Settings
- 10-Second Safety Shut-Off
- Heats Instantly
- Direct Draw Vaporizer
- Analog Vaporizer
- Portable Vaporizer
- Adjustable Temperature
- Vape Pen
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!