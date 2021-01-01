Stash Lab Technologies
Highlights:
- 5 inch measured pipe
- Colored glass
- Made for dry herbs
- Deep bowl for full draws
- Intricate silver fumed design
- Handmade in the USA
- Unmarked glass
- Thick glass
- Portable- carry it anywhere
- Stand out with sleek cobalt blue!
- A staple in every smokers stash- behold, the spoon pipe. Handblown in Los Angeles, this 5” cobalt blue glass pipe sports a metallic silver fume. Oh, and don’t be fooled by its size, its sure to do the trick.
