About this product

Highlights:



- 5 inch measured pipe

- Colored glass

- Made for dry herbs

- Deep bowl for full draws

- Intricate silver fumed design

- Handmade in the USA

- Unmarked glass

- Thick glass

- Portable- carry it anywhere

- Stand out with sleek cobalt blue!



- A staple in every smokers stash- behold, the spoon pipe. Handblown in Los Angeles, this 5” cobalt blue glass pipe sports a metallic silver fume. Oh, and don’t be fooled by its size, its sure to do the trick.